11,456 Shares in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OmniAb by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ OABI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 224,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,654. The company has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.12. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Insider Activity

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OmniAb

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.