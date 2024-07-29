10,073 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Down 1.8 %

MBLY traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,429. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.