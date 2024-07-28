Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Zynex Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

