Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.13 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,147. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

