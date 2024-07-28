Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.2 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,147. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

