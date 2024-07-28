ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
ZOZO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 9,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

