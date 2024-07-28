Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.