Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,429. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

