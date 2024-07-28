ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $510,937.82 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

