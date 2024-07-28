Zcash Price Hits $31.70 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $31.70 or 0.00046532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $517.59 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00038763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

