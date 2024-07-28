Zacks Research Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $206.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

