YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.5 %

YPF stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

