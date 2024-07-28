YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.82

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.82 and traded as low as $67.16. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 17,264 shares trading hands.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

