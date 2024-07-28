Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th

Shares of Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 5th. The 1-2.666666 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 5th.

Xylo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XYLO opened at $1.70 on Friday. Xylo Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Xylo Technologies Company Profile

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

