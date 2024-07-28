Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

