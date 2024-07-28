Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,694. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

