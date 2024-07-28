Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

WYNN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. 1,925,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,694. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $111.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.