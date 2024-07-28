Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares.
Wolverine Resources Stock Down 36.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Wolverine Resources
Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).
