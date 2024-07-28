WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 123,662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,675. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.