Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.02. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

