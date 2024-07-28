WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. WH Smith has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Get WH Smith alerts:

About WH Smith

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.