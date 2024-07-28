WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. WH Smith has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $17.95.
About WH Smith
