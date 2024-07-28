Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.