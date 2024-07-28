Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 38.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $189,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $92,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE QS opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.
View Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.