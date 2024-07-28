Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 59.0% in July

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 498,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

