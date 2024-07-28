Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 59.0% in July

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HYI stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
