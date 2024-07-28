West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.350-6.650 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $284.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.09 and a 200-day moving average of $355.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.