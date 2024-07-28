West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 73,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

