West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 73,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Earnings History for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.