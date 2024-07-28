Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.39. 12,538,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,486,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

