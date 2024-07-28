Weis Markets, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMK opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

In other news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets



Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

