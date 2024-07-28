Wedbush Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $75.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.