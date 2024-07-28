Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $37.41 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,130,657 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.