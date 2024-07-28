Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.98% of Vulcan Materials worth $354,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 150.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.71. 673,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

