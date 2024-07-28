Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.44

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.44 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.51). Volex shares last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.51), with a volume of 187,923 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Volex in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Volex Trading Up 0.7 %

Volex Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £632.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,178.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 345.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 318.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Volex

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 107,813 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £382,736.15 ($495,002.78). Corporate insiders own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Stories

