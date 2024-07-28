Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,346.31 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $27,346.31 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.74 or 0.00582183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00105064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00238034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00045899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00067363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,912,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

