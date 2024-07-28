Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Critical Analysis

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93% Par Pacific 5.71% 35.02% 10.73%

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $2.14 billion 0.77 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.73 Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.18 $728.64 million $7.99 3.18

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Par Pacific 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.31%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.59%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

