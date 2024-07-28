Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Verint Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

