Verge Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $70.31 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,132.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.00611867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00104353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00241323 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00068000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.