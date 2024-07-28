Velas Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $779,205.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,616,503,747 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.