Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $192.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

