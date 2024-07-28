VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VAT Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

