VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VAT Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VACNY stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $59.72.
About VAT Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.