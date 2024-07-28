VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

ESPO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033. The company has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

