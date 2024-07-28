Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

VLO stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.18. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.