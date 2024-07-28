USDX [Kava] Price Up 1.1% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and $324,954.31 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,704.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00592186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00066326 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

