USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 19,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 36,789 shares of company stock valued at $425,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

