USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
