Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ULH traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 42,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

