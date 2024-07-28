Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.