Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
Universal Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88.
Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UVE
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Insurance
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.