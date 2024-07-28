United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UPS opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

