United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

