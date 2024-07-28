Uniswap (UNI) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.58 or 0.00011111 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $107.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00104689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.47669285 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $113,354,631.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.