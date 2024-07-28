Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.91

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.20 ($0.22). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 221,862 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Union Jack Oil’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

