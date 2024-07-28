Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $369.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.13. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

